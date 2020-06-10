‘I like him a lot’: Michael Owen discusses reported Chelsea FC signing

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Timo Werner to be a big hit in the Premier League if he completes a move to Chelsea FC this summer.

The 24-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to England over the last few months following his fine form for RB Leipzig over the last few seasons.

Widespread reports in the British media last week claimed that Chelsea FC have now all but agreed a deal to sign the talented forward, beating the likes of Liverpool FC to his signature.

Werner has scored 25 goals and made eight assists in 30 Bundesliga appearances for RB Leipzig this season, and he has also netted six times in the cup competitions for his club.

Now, former Liverpool FC star Owen has revealed that he is a keen admirer of the German forward, and he’s backing him to be a big success in the Premier League.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Owen said: “They’re great numbers [Werner’s stats] aren’t they? And he’s not playing in a poor league. The Bundesliga is a very strong league and you would say that he can translate that.

“He does it at international level as well. I’ve been watching him quite closely since the restart and he’s already started scoring goals, he’s very quick, can cut in from wide, times his runs brilliantly and he’s very direct as well, straight at the goal, a bit like [Fernando] Torres.

“I don’t think he plays exactly the same but I always used to feel that Torres would take that first touch and then be motoring forward. I like him a lot.

“I’m sure Liverpool wanted him but maybe the financial implications and where we’re standing in the world at the moment put them off… but I’m pretty sure they wanted him.”

Chelsea FC have already confirmed their first signing of the summer after agreeing a deal with Ajax to sign Hakim Ziyech earlier in the year.

The Blues are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification in Frank Lampard’s first season in charge.

