‘I’m a big fan of his’: Roberto Di Matteo reacts to latest Chelsea FC signing

Roberto Di Matteo believes that Timo Werner will end up being an excellent signing for Chelsea FC.

The Blues completed a deal to land the Germany international earlier this month after lots of speculation linking the attacking midfielder with a move away from RB Leipzig.

Werner will link up with his new Chelsea FC team-mates after the season is over as he prepares to join the Blues ahead of Frank Lampard’s second full campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old attacker has been in brilliant form for RB Leipzig this season, scoring 28 goals and making eight assists in 34 Bundesliga games for the German side.

Former Chelsea FC manager Di Matteo has now revealed that he is a keen admirer of Werner and has been for some time.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Di Matteo said: “When I was at Schalke he was at Stuttgart and he was just coming on to the scene.

“During the second part of the season, before I left, I was planning with my sporting director.

“I was saying I wanted to sign this guy, he’s good. He was young, quick, technically good. I said, ‘can we not sign this boy Timo?’.

“We didn’t in the end and then I resigned and so on. Then I went to Villa. Stuttgart, the season after, they got relegated, and so I enquired again to sign him, but then Leipzig signed him on.”

Di Matteo added: “I’m a big fan of his and he’s developed really, really well as well.

“He’s a goal-scorer, he scores goals, so he can guarantee a certain amount of goals for the team, which is very good, and he’s very pacey as well, he’s fast.”

Werner is Chelsea FC’s second official signing of the summer, after the Blues wrapped up a deal to land Hakim Ziyech from Ajax earlier in the year.

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they travel to face London rivals West Ham United.

After that, the Blues will take on Watford, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United as they look to continue their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table and in the driving seat to seal qualification for next season’s Champions League.

The west London side ended up third and won the Europa League last season under Maurizio Sarri.

