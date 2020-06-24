‘I’m very excited’: Chelsea FC star reacts to latest summer signing

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Antonio Rudiger has admitted that he is looking forward to linking up with Timo Werner at Chelsea FC next season.

The Germany international became Chelsea FC’s second signing of the summer last week after the Blues announced a deal to bring the talented attacker to Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig.

Werner is the second attacking player that Frank Lampard has signed this summer, with the Blues having also tied up a deal to land Hakim Ziyech from Ajax earlier in the year.

Werner, 24, has been in superb form for RB Leipzig this season, scoring 26 goals and making eight assists in 33 Bundesliga games for the German side.

Rudiger, who has played alongside Werner for Germany and is also a former club team-mate at Stuttgart, has admitted that he did his bit to convince the forward to move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues defender also underlined his belief that he can become a key player for Chelsea FC in the seasons to come.

“Like everyone, I’m very excited that he’s chosen Chelsea and I’m looking forward to working with him,” Rudiger is quoted as saying by Metro.

“I’ve known him since he was 17 and he did very good in the past few years. He can be very important for us.

“I did speak to him before because we have known each other for a long time. We spoke a lot during the lockdown and he told me he was interested in coming to England.

“Of course then I did my bit, what I had to do.”

Rudiger added: “I would say he’s a quiet, humble guy, always ready to do better.

“I hope he adapts very quickly when he comes because as we all know this competition is different than others.”

Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their crunch Premier League clash against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

The west London side sealed a 2-1 win over Aston Villa at the weekend to boost their hopes of finishing in the top four in Lampard’s first campaign in charge of the west London side.

Chelsea FC will return to FA Cup action with a trip to Leicester City in the sixth round on Sunday afternoon.

