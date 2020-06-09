‘A huge statement’: Alan Shearer reacts to reports of Chelsea FC transfer deal

Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)

Alan Shearer believes that Chelsea FC’s reported deal to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig this summer is a “huge statement” from the west London club.

The Blues have been widely reported to have agreed a big-money deal to land Werner in recent days as Frank Lampard steps up his summer spending at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC are thought to be on the brink of confirming the arrival of the 24-year-old German forward, who has been in prolific form in the Bundesliga this season.

Reports of a deal for Werner – who has scored 25 goals and made eight assists in the Bundesliga this season – have followed the agreement Chelsea FC reached to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax earlier this year.

Now, former England star Shearer has explained why he thinks that Chelsea FC’s summer spending is unlikely to stop with just those two additions.

Writing in his column for The Sun, Shearer said: “Signing Timo Werner is a huge statement from Chelsea — but it would be a kick in the teeth not to make the top four now.

“Along with Hakim Ziyech, they have got two big-hitters through the door before the transfer window has opened.

“I am certain there will be more to come, too, with Ben Chilwell also on their radar.

“But these players will all be expecting to play in the Champions League next season, so it’s imperative they get the job done.

“With a three-point cushion in fourth it would be a real anti-climax if they didn’t, considering the talent on the way in.

“If Manchester City are banned from European football next season, then fifth place might do it.

“Whether they do make it or not, Frank Lampard’s squad is looking in great shape.

“And in Werner, they’ve got someone who a lot of other top teams in Europe wanted.

“At 24, he’s the perfect age, his international career is taking off, and he will without a doubt add something special.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table and three points ahead of top-four rivals Manchester United.

The Blues are scheduled to return to Premier League action with a trip to Aston Villa on Sunday 17 June, before they will host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on 25 June.

