Chelsea FC are vulnerable in top-four race, claims Sky Sports pundit

Charlie Nicholas explains why he thinks Chelsea FC can be caught in the top-four race this season

The Sport Review staff
Tuesday 9 June 2020, 00:15 UK
Charlie Nicholas
Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas

Charlie Nicholas has claimed that Chelsea FC are “vulnerable” in the race to secure Champions League qualification via a top-four finish this season.

As things stand, Frank Lampard’s Blues side are in pole position to secure the fourth and final Champions League spot after a solid first season under their new manager.

However, their form has been far from consistent lately, and the west London side have only won two of their last five games in the English top flight.

Their stuttering form has allowed Manchester United to gradually close the gap to the west London side, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men now in fifth place and just three points behind the Blues.

And former Arsenal star Nicholas believes that Chelsea FC are in a vulnerable position and can certainly be caught in the remaining games of the campaign ahead of the Premier League’s return later this month.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “I don’t think there is any doubt that Liverpool and Manchester City have gone by a distance.

“Leicester City can still be caught, they have got some awkward games to come, there’s no doubt about that, but they are in a very nice position.

“Chelsea are questionable because their youngsters will be refreshed and everyone thinks they will get going, but sometimes the youngsters actually love the audience because they don’t have any fear, so I think because of that, Chelsea are vulnerable.”

Chelsea FC brought in Lampard as their new manager last summer after having parted company with Maurizio Sarri at the end of last season.

The Blues have won 14 of their 29 games in the Premier League so far this season under their new boss.

