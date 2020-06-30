Timo Werner sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Timo Werner has revealed how Frank Lampard played an important role in convincing him to move to Chelsea FC this summer.

The Blues confirmed that the Germany international would become their second signing of the summer earlier this month after agreeing a deal with RB Leipzig.

Werner is widely considered to be one of the brightest young attacking prospects in European football, with the 24-year-old having scored 28 goals and made eight assists in the Bundesliga this season.

The attacking midfielder will link up with his new Chelsea FC team-mates over the summer ahead of his first season in English football.

Now, Werner has lifted the lid on how Lampard played a key role in helping to convince him that a switch to Stamford Bridge was the right decision.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Star, Werner said: “The discussions with those responsible at Chelsea were so good that I ended up choosing Chelsea.

“The coach in particular was standing behind me and really wanted me to know that I was going to Chelsea, so I can feel as comfortable as here [at RB Leipzig].”

He added: “[Lampard] often emphasised how much he wanted me, how much he valued me as a person.”

Werner has scored 35 goals and made 10 assists in all competitions for club and country this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they take on West Ham United away from home.

After that, the Blues will face Watford, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United in their next three Premier League games.

The Blues will take on Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley at the end of July after having booked their spot in the last four thanks to their 1-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

