Lampard praises ‘incredible’ Chelsea FC star despite contract situation

Frank Lampard is convinced that Chelsea FC fans hold Willian in high regard despite talk of the Brazilian leaving the club this summer.

Willian’s current contract with the Blues is set to expire when this season is over, and that means he is set to leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer unless he commits to a new deal.

The 31-year-old playmaker has been one of the more experienced members of Lampard’s squad this season, with Willian having scored five goals and made five assists in 29 Premier League games ahead of the clash with Manchester City on Thursday night.

Despite what the future may hold for Willian, Lampard has insisted that he has always been impressed by Willian’s attitude and application this season – and he thinks that Chelsea FC fans should feel the same.

Speaking in an interview quoted by football.london about Willian, Lampard said: “I knew Willian had it as a player because I’ve played with him.

“I think we’ve all seen it on the pitch this year, his work ethic off the ball, his creation and his work on the ball, and you saw it against Aston Villa as well.

“So I think generally as far as I see it Chelsea fans hold him in a real high regard.

“It’s difficult in the modern day to take a view on what social media says from all over the world.

“I think people who are in the club know the value of him, and no matter what happens at the end of the season, he’s been a fantastic servant for the club.

“He’s been incredible in terms of that the younger players look up to him. He’s played every level, and at a high level himself throughout.

“He has a great character about him. And it’s good, it’s important when you have a lot of young players that they have people to look up to from within.

“He’s not a shouter and a screamer, but he certainly works by example in how he is daily, so yes, I’m very thankful for having him in the squad this year.”

Chelsea FC are in FA Cup action on Sunday afternoon when they travel to Leicester City in the sixth round.

After that, the Blues will focus on their forthcoming clashes against West Ham, Watford and Crystal Palace in the Premier League, as Lampard looks to steer his side to a top-four finish in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC have already been busy in the summer transfer window, with the Blues having brought in Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, as they look to build a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League in the coming seasons.

