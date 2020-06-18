‘It’ll give everyone a boost’: Jamie Carragher reacts to new Chelsea FC signing

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher believes that Chelsea FC’s recently-agreed deal to sign Timo Werner this summer will give their squad a big boost.

The west London side confirmed on Thursday that they have agreed a deal to land the talented German forward from RB Leipzig, subject to a medical, as Frank Lampard steps up his recruitment drive ahead of next season.

Werner has been in top form for the German side so far this season and has scored 26 goals and made eight assists in the Bundesliga this term.

The Germany international looks set to become the second summer arrival at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues having already wrapped up a deal to land Hakim Ziyech from Ajax earlier in the year.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher has now underlined his belief that Werner’s arrival at Stamford Bridge is set to hand the Blues squad a boost – and he is also tipping the west London side to make further additions this summer.

“I think it [the signing of Werner] will give everyone a boost,” Carragher is quoted as saying by the London Evening Standard, speaking before the deal was officially confirmed.

“He doesn’t come in right now, so no one has to worry right now. It is made easier by two players going on Bosman’s. Is it Willian and Pedro?

“I don’t think the younger players have to worry too much as it still looks like they will have a front three or four of Pulisic, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi plus Timo Werner coming in.

“And I certainly don’t think it is the end for Chelsea. There has been mention of Havertz, whether they pull that one off, it looks like this morning Bayern Munich may do that.

“I think it will send a message to the rest of the squad that the top four isn’t good enough for us, we are going places.

“And with Frank’s history at the club, winning titles, European Cups, he is not coming to manage Chelsea to just try and qualify for the Champions League.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Aston Villa away from home.

As things stand, the Blues are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table and three points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United in the race to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

The Blues won the Europa League and finished third under Maurizio Sarri last term.

