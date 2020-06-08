‘It’s a great signing’: Jamie Redknapp reacts to reports of Chelsea FC transfer deal

Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)

Jamie Redknapp has told Chelsea FC that they will be making a great signing by landing Timo Werner this summer.

The German forward has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League over the last few months, with both Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC having been credited with a strong interest in the 24-year-old.

However, reports in the British media last week appeared to suggest that Chelsea FC have now moved ahead of the Reds in the race to land the forward and are close to agreeing a deal to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Werner has been in superb form for RB Leipzig this season, scoring 25 goals and making eight assists in the Bundesliga, as well as netting a further six goals in the cup competitions.

Now, former Liverpool FC midfielder Redknapp has admitted that he reckons the Blues will be getting a great deal if they are able to get the move over the line this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Redknapp said: “It’s a great signing.

“They have got [Hakim] Ziyech as well and he looks like a really good signing as well. Frank is building a really good, young side.

“Tammy [Abraham] has done well up front, but he can play in any of the three front positions. I think it just shows that they are doing good things at Chelsea. Frank has done a great job, especially if they get top four.

“If the deal is done without knowing that Chelsea are going to be in the Champions League, then it shows you that he was very impressed with what Frank and Chelsea are doing right now.

“He will probably look at that Chelsea front line, with Willian and Pedro out of contract this summer, and think that he can be a regular in that team.”

Chelsea FC have already completed a deal to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax this summer, as Frank Lampard prepares his squad ahead of his second full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

