‘We have a very successful future’: New Chelsea FC signing sends message to fans

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Timo Werner has declared that Chelsea FC have a “very successful future” ahead of them after having agreed to sign for the Blues, subject to a medical.

The west London side confirmed that they had agreed a deal to sign the talented German attacker from RB Leipzig last week after weeks of speculation suggesting that the move was all but confirmed.

Werner will become the second major arrival at Chelsea FC this summer after the Blues tied up a deal to land Hakim Ziyech from Ajax earlier in the year.

The 24-year-old Germany international has been in superb form for the Bundesliga side this season, scoring 26 goals and making eight assists in 32 league games for Leipzig.

Werner has also netted six times in the cup competitions for the German side this season.

Now, in his first interview since the move to Chelsea FC was confirmed, Werner has explained why he is so excited about the future at Chelsea FC under new boss Frank Lampard.

“I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club,” Werner explained.

“I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my heart.

“I look forward to next season with my new team-mates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC director Marina Granovskaia explained why the Blues were so delighted to get a deal over the line to bring Werner to Stamford Bridge.

“We are very excited that Timo Werner has chosen to join Chelsea,” she said.

“He is a player who was coveted all over Europe and it is no surprise, he has that rare mix of being young and exciting and yet established and proven.

“We can’t wait to have Timo on board, but until then we wish him and RB Leipzig all the best for the rest of this season.”

Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon in their first game since the season was put on hold due to coronavirus back in March.

The west London side remain in the driving seat to seal a top-four finish this season as they bid to try and secure Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip