Chelsea FC at the front of the queue to sign 27-year-old Brazilian – report

Chelsea FC are leading the race to sign FC Porto defender Alex Telles, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 2 June 2020, 07:45 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are leading the race to sign FC Porto defender Alex Telles, according to a report in France.

Le10Sport, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Chelsea FC are favourites to sign Telles from FC Porto ahead of the 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are facing competition from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain for the 27-year-old full-back in the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, the two clubs have both held talks with the Brazilian’s agent but Chelsea FC are in a more advanced stage in the discussions than PSG.

Le10Sport reveal that Telles’ agent Pini Zahavi has ties to the west London side’s owner Roman Abramovich that could work in the west London outfit’s favour.

Telles has scored eight goals and has made five assists in 23 games in the Portuguese top flight this term to help FC Porto challenge for the league crown.

The Brazilian defender has spent the past four seasons at FC Porto since his €6.5m move to the Portuguese side from Turkish outfit Galatasaray back in 2016.

Chelsea FC are in fourth position in the Premier League table ahead of the top-flight’s return on 17 June.

Frank Lampard took over the reins from Maurizio Sarri last summer.

