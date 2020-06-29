Chelsea FC want 24-year-old to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are lining up a swoop to sign Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana as a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Mirror, as quoted by the Express, is reporting that the Blues are considering a bid for the Cameroon international to replace Kepa this summer following the Spaniard’s inconsistent Premier League campaign.

The same article states that Chelsea FC could face competition from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign the 24-year-old from the Dutch side.

According to the same story, the Blues would have to pay around £30m to sign Onana from Ajax this summer given his continued importance to the Eredivisie outfit.

The Express go on to cite a report in Marca that suggests Valencia could look to sign Kepa on loan for two seasons this summer to end their shot-stopper’s spell at west London.

The report suggests that Valencia would be willing to pay a substantial loan fee for Kepa that Chelsea FC could use towards signing a replacement for the goalkeeper.

Chelsea FC made Kepa the most expensive goalkeeper in the world when the west London side signed the Spain international in a £73m deal from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

The 25-year-old has won the Europa League since his move to Chelsea FC but the Spain goalkeeper has struggled to win over the Blues supporters with his erratic displays.

Kepa has made a number of errors as well as causing controversy in the League Cup final in 2019 when he refused to be substituted.

Frank Lampard has alternated between Kepa and Willy Caballero in the current campaign as the Chelsea FC boss looked to settle on a first-choice goalkeeper.

The Blues will take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Wednesday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip