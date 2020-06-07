Chelsea FC step up interest in £60m-rated Premier League defender – report

Chelsea FC have started talks with Leicester City to sign Ben Chilwell, according to a report

Sunday 7 June 2020, 06:15 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC will have to pay £60m to sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester City this summer, according to a report in England.

The Guardian is reporting that the Blues have stepped up their interest in the Leicester full-back ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Blues have opened discussions with Leicester about signing the England international to bolster Frank Lampard’s defensive options.

According to the same story, Leicester are thought to be asking for a transfer fee in the region of £60m to sell the 23-year-old to their top-four rivals.

The Guardian go on to suggest that Chelsea FC could be forced to look at alternative options unless Leicester drop their asking price given the Blues are thought to be close to completing a swoop for RB Leizpig centre-forward Timo Werner.

The media outlet claim that Lampard could consider a swoop to sign Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico as a cheaper alternative to Chilwell this summer.

Chilwell has scored two goals and has made three assists in 23 games in the Premier League this season to help Leicester challenge for a top-four finish.

The England defender has been a regular in the Leicester first-team since breaking into the side in the 2016-17 Premier League season.

Leicester will face Watford on Saturday 20 June before Chelsea FC take on Aston Villa on Sunday 21 June.

ScoopDragon Football News Network