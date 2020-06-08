Chelsea FC in eight-way battle to sign top 23-year-old defender – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are facing competition from as many as seven other clubs for the signature of Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell this summer, according to a report in England.

The Mirror is reporting that Chelsea FC are eager to complete a deal to sign the England international from their Premier League rivals this summer.

The same article states that Frank Lampard wants to improve his options at left-back ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

According to the same story, Chilwell has four potential options within the Premier League should the Leicester star decide to accept a fresh challenge.

The Mirror claim that notable clubs in La Liga and Serie A are also interested in a swoop to sign the top-rated Leicester star.

The media outlet claim that Leicester value one of their prized assets at around £70m following his outstanding performances in a left-back role.

However, the story concludes that Brendan Rodgers is under no pressure to sell Chilwell thanks to the funds generated by Harry Maguire’s £80m sale to Manchester United last summer.

Chilwell has scored two goals and has made three assists in 23 games in the Premier League this season.

Leicester are in third position and five points ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the table.

The Foxes will return to Premier League action against Watford on Saturday 20 June, while Chelsea FC will make the trip to Aston Villa on Sunday 21 June.

