Leicester set to resist Chelsea FC’s interest in 23-year-old – report

Chelsea FC have been dealt a potential setback in their pursuit of Ben Chilwell because Leicester City don’t want to sell the left-back this summer, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Foxes have no intention of selling the England international even if Leicester City receive an offer in the region of £50m.

The same article states that Leicester are confident that Chilwell is happy to remain at the top-four contenders beyond the conclusion of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

According to the same story, the Foxes are confident that Chilwell will remain at the King Power Stadium if Leicester secure a finish in the top four this term.

Sky Sports go on to add that Leicester believe they can resist interest from Chelsea FC and Manchester City even if one of Chilwell’s suitors were to offer £50m this summer.

The media outlet underline Brendan Rodgers’ desire to keep his first-choice left-back at the club given that Christian Fuchs’ current deal is set to expire this summer.

Chilwell has scored two goals and has made three assists in 23 games in the Premier League this season to help Leicester challenge for a top-four finish this term.

The Foxes star has scored three times in 118 games in all competitions since establishing himself as a regular in the Leicester first team over the past five seasons.

Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard looks set to be very active in the summer transfer window given the Blues have already agreed a deal for Hakim Ziyech.

Leicester will play their first Premier League game since the coronavirus outbreak when the Foxes make the trip to Watford on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea FC, on the other hand, will take on Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday as Frank Lampard’s side look to cement their position in the top four.

