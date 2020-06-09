Chelsea FC face competition from Man City for 23-year-old – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have been dealt a blow after Manchester City entered the race to sign Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell this summer, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph is reporting that Chelsea FC are thought to be leading the race to sign the England international ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Blues can expect to face competition from defending Premier League champions Manchester City for the Leicester full-back’s signature.

According to the same story, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is looking to strengthen in what has been a problem position for the Citizens over the past few seasons.

The Telegraph go on to report that Guardiola is looking to sign a replacement for Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

Chilwell has scored two goals and has made three assists in 23 games in the Premier League this season to underline the importance of the full-back to Leicester this term.

The England defender has progressed through the ranks at Leicester since breaking into the Foxes’ first-team in the 2016-17 Premier League campaign.

Leicester are currently in third position in the Premier League table and five points ahead of Chelsea FC in the race to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

