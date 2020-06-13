Chelsea FC could sell four players to fund Ben Chilwell transfer – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are ready to sell four players to fund a swoop to sign Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell, according to a report in England.

The Times, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Blues are eager to get a deal over the line to sign the Leicester left-back ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that Chilwell could command a transfer fee in the region of £80m given the England international’s importance to Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.

According to the same story, Lampard is prepared to sell full-backs Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri given Chilwell’s signing would resolve their issues in the left-back role.

The Times go on to add that the Blues manager are ready to offload centre-halves Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma to inflate Lampard’s summer transfer kitty.

The article suggests that former Chelsea FC manager Jose Mourinho could look to reunite with Zouma at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 23-year-old Leicester defender is rated as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League alongside Liverpool FC star Andy Robertson.

Chilwell has scored two goals and has made three assists in 23 games in the Premier League this term.

Chelsea FC are in fourth place in the Premier League table and three points adrift of Leicester.

