Chelsea FC edge closer to signing 23-year-old from Premier League rival – report

Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell is tempted by a move to Chelsea FC this summer, according to a report

By Transfer Agent Saturday 6 June 2020, 06:15 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have received a boost after Ben Chilwell informed Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers that he wants to move to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to a report in England.

The Mirror is reporting that Chilwell is extremely tempted by the prospect of a switch to Chelsea FC from Leicester City ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that Blues manager Frank Lampard is eager to prioritise a deal for Chilwell to strengthen his options at left-back ahead of his second campaign in charge.

According to the same story, Leicester rate Chilwell as a better player than Harry Maguire, emphasising that the Foxes will demand a premium fee from Chelsea FC.

The 23-year-old England international has four years left to run on his current deal with Leicester to leave the Foxes in a strong position in potential negotiations.

The Leicester left-back has scored two goals and has made three assists in 23 games in the Premier League this term.

Chilwell has scored three times in 118 games in all competitions since breaking into the Leicester first-team during the 2016-17 Premier League season.

His performances for Leicester have earned Chilwell 11 caps for the England national team since making his debut for the Three Lions against Switzerland in September 2018.

