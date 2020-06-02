‘I’m excited about the squad’: Frank Lampard provides Chelsea FC transfer update

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has confirmed that he is planning to complete a few summer deals to “freshen up” the Chelsea FC squad ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Blues manager didn’t sign any new players last summer or in the January transfer window to limit Lampard’s ability to put his stamp on the Chelsea FC squad.

In spite of Chelsea FC’s inactivity in the transfer market, Lampard has still managed to mould the Blues team in his vision by giving youth a chance to shine.

Lampard has brought through Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, Reece James and Billy Gilmour in the 2019-20 Premier League season to add energy to the Blues team.

Chelsea FC agreed a £33m deal to sign Morocco international Hakim Ziyech from Dutch side Ajax earlier this year and the winger will complete his switch to London this summer.

The Blues have been linked with a swoop to sign a number of top players this summer, including Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, Napoli forward Dries Mertens and RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s official magazine about potential transfers this summer, Lampard confirmed that he will look to complete a few deals ahead of the summer.

“I’m certainly excited about the squad we’ve got, with the young players and if we can get a few additions for areas I feel we need…” Lampard told Chelsea FC magazine, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“We didn’t bring in anyone in January, it didn’t work out to be right for us at the time, and last summer we couldn’t bring anyone in, so those windows are gone and we haven’t changed.

“So I am excited about the squad we’ve got, if we can freshen up in the right areas… we all know that.”

Chelsea FC are in fourth place in the Premier League table.

