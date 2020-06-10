Chelsea FC chief spearheading deal to sign 23-year-old Brazilian striker – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC chief Marina Granovskaia is working on a deal to sign Flamengo striker Gerson, according to a report in Brazil.

Brazilian media outlet Fox Sports, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Chelsea FC are at the front of the queue to sign the highly-rated Flamengo centre-forward.

The same article states that the Blues are facing competition from both Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

According to the same story, Spurs have already had a £16m bid rejected by Flamengo for Gerson as the Club World Cup runners-up hold out for a fee in the region of £30m.

Fox Sports claim that Granovskaia is working hard to beat Spurs to the signing of the Brazil Under-20 international to pull off another major transfer coup.

Gerson spent two seasons at Serie A side AS Roma between 2016 and 2018, scoring two goals in 42 games in all competitions.

The Flamengo midfielder has scored four times in 36 games in the Italian top flight during his season-long loan in Florence in 2018-19.

The Brazilian re-signed Gerson in a club-record £11.8m deal in 2019 to bring the promising midfielder back to Maracana Stadium.

Chelsea FC have already agreed a £33m deal to sign Morocco international Hakim Ziyech from Dutch side Ajax.

