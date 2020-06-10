Chelsea FC chief spearheading deal to sign 23-year-old Brazilian striker – report

Chelsea FC chief Marina Granovskaia is working on a deal to sign Flamengo striker Gerson, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 10 June 2020, 07:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC chief Marina Granovskaia is working on a deal to sign Flamengo striker Gerson, according to a report in Brazil.

Brazilian media outlet Fox Sports, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Chelsea FC are at the front of the queue to sign the highly-rated Flamengo centre-forward.

The same article states that the Blues are facing competition from both Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

According to the same story, Spurs have already had a £16m bid rejected by Flamengo for Gerson as the Club World Cup runners-up hold out for a fee in the region of £30m.

Fox Sports claim that Granovskaia is working hard to beat Spurs to the signing of the Brazil Under-20 international to pull off another major transfer coup.

Gerson spent two seasons at Serie A side AS Roma between 2016 and 2018, scoring two goals in 42 games in all competitions.

The Flamengo midfielder has scored four times in 36 games in the Italian top flight during his season-long loan in Florence in 2018-19.

The Brazilian re-signed Gerson in a club-record £11.8m deal in 2019 to bring the promising midfielder back to Maracana Stadium.

Chelsea FC have already agreed a £33m deal to sign Morocco international Hakim Ziyech from Dutch side Ajax.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Michael Owen
‘I like him a lot’: Michael Owen discusses reported Chelsea FC signing
Michael Owen
‘I like him a lot’: Michael Owen discusses reported Chelsea FC signing
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
‘A huge statement’: Alan Shearer reacts to reports of Chelsea FC transfer deal
Charlie Nicholas
Chelsea FC are vulnerable in top-four race, claims Sky Sports pundit
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United competing with Real Madrid for 22-year-old Serie A striker – report
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Ray Parlour: The key signing Arsenal need to make this summer
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Robbie Fowler in London (Photo: Tag Heuer / Daniel Lewis)
‘Not a big fan’: Robbie Fowler sends message to Liverpool FC about Timo Werner
Rafael Nadal (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
Birthday boy Rafael Nadal ‘trying to stay positive’ – just like always
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Ray Parlour: The key signing Arsenal need to make this summer
ScoopDragon Football News Network