Frank Lampard told new Chelsea FC signing will flourish at Stamford Bridge

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

New Chelsea FC signing Hakim Ziyech will be a big success at Stamford Bridge, according to his former team-mate Anwar El Ghazi.

The Morocco international is set to link up with his new Chelsea FC team-mates on 1 July after the Blues agreed a £33m deal with Dutch side Ajax earlier this year.

Ziyech will be tasked with adding more creativity to the Chelsea FC team as Frank Lampard looks to build a Blues team capable of challenging Liverpool FC and Manchester City next term.

The new Blues signing excelled during his four seasons at the Dutch giants with a return of 49 goals in 165 games in all competitions.

Aston Villa star El Ghazi, who played with Ziyech during his spell at Ajax, is confident that the new Chelsea FC signing will excel at Stamford Bridge.

El Ghazi told Bureau Sport, as quoted by Metro: “You have to think about your muscles with so many games [in the Premier League].

“I thought I was big and heavy, but sometimes you run into player and you think: is that a wall?

“But Ziyech is going to do well at Chelsea, 100 per cent. He has his qualities and he shouldn’t have to be physical.

“He’s agile and can move well, because he’s so thin. Going to the gym doesn’t mean going to Basic Fit [Dutch gym chain] to become a powerhouse.

“You can also work your core, train your abs, pull ups. It doesn’t make you a bodybuilder. Being in the gym doesn’t just mean pumping and pumping.”

El Ghazi and Ziyech were Ajax team-mates for the 2016-17 season before the Villa star moved to Lille in 2017.

Ziyech has so far spent the entirety of his professional career in Eredivisie following stints at Heerenveen, FC Twente and Ajax.

The Morocco winger played a key role in Ajax’s run to the Champions League semi-final in 2018-19 before the Dutch side lost to Tottenham in the last four.

Ziyech has netted 14 times in 32 games for the Morocco national team since making his debut back in 2015.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip