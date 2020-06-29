Edwin van der Sar sends heartfelt message to Chelsea FC signing

Ajax director Edwin van der Sar has challenged Hakim Ziyech to “make the next step” at Chelsea FC following his transfer to west London.

The Blues agreed a £33m deal with Ajax earlier this season to sign the promising Morocco international in the 2020 summer transfer window following his fine performances in the Eredivisie.

Ziyech is set to link up with his Chelsea FC team-mates in the coming weeks after the African star decided to accept a new challenge following four seasons at Ajax.

The 27-year-old has shown glimpses of his undoubted talent with some sparkling displays in the Champions League over the past couple of seasons, helping Ajax to reach the semi-finals before losing to Tottenham Hotspur in 2019.

Former Manchester United and Fulham goalkeeper Van der Sar, who is currently a director at Ajax, sent Ziyech a heartfelt message on Twitter ahead of his move to the English capital.

Van der Sar wrote on Twitter: “Dear Hakim, we have enjoyed your absolute brilliance on the pitch for 4 years.

“You’ve matured immensely and showed us an immense work ethic in the games you’ve played. Now it’s time for you to make the next step. All the best in London.”

Ziyech netted 49 times in 165 games for Ajax during his four-season spell at the Amsterdam Arena.

The Moroccan winger started his professional career at Dutch side Heerenveen, scoring 13 times in 46 games in all competitions during three seasons at the club.

Twente signed Ziyech in 2014 where he continued his prolific form with 34 goals in 76 games in all competitions before finally completing a move to Ajax in 2016.

The Moroccan star won the Eredivisie title and the Dutch Cup during his stint at Ajax as well as finishing as runner up in the Europa League in 2016-17.

Chelsea FC are in fourth place in the Premier League table and five points ahead of Manchester United in the race to secure a spot in the Champions League next term.

The Blues will make the trip to West Ham in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip