Frank Lampard overruled Chelsea FC chief about Jadon Sancho transfer – report

Frank Lampard convinced Chelsea FC chief Marina Granovskaia to go for Timo Werner rather than Jadon Sancho, according to a report

Transfer Agent
Saturday 13 June 2020
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard managed to convince Chelsea FC to sign Timo Werner despite club director Marina Granovskaia’s initial interest in a bid for Jadon Sancho, according to a report in England.

The Transfer Window podcast, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Lampard had to convince Granovskaia to go for Werner rather than Sancho in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Chelsea FC director of football had her sights set on a deal to sign the former Manchester City forward this summer.

According to the same story, Lampard had to talk Granovskaia into dropping her interest in Sancho and go for Werner, who was a much cheaper alternative.

The Transfer Window claim that the Blues manager was concerned about the potential pressure that would be place on Lampard and Sancho if they signed the 20-year-old in a club-record deal.

The report continues by saying that Chelsea FC have instead agreed a deal to sign Werner from RB Leipzig as a much cheaper option.

The Blues are one of a number of Premier League clubs that have been linked with a swoop to sign the England international from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Manchester United are thought to be leading the race to sign Sancho, but Chelsea FC were rumoured to be one of the Red Devils’ biggest rivals for his signature.

Premier League leaders Liverpool FC, meanwhile, have also been credited with an interest in signing RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner over the past 12 months or so.

However, Chelsea FC appear to have usurped Liverpool FC by reaching an agreement with RB Leipzig to sign the 24-year-old Germany international last week.

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action against Aston Villa on Sunday 21 June.

