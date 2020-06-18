Paul Merson urges Chelsea FC to sign to sign top 20-year-old forward

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Chelsea FC should try to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho once the Blues have completed a deal to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, according to Paul Merson.

The Blues are thought to be on the cusp of concluding a summer deal to sign the Germany international from the Bundesliga side in the upcoming transfer window.

Chelsea FC appear to have pulled off a transfer masterstroke after usurping Premier League leaders Liverpool FC by striking an agreement with RB Leizpig for Werner.

The German striker will add more firepower to Frank Lampard’s squad and ease the pressure on Tammy Abraham, who has led the Chelsea FC frontline for most of the 2019-20 season.

Sancho is one of the most sought-after players in the 2020 summer transfer window after the England international’s prolific performances for Borussia Dortmund this term.

Liverpool FC and Manchester United have both been linked with a swoop to sign the 20-year-old to bolster their respective attacking options ahead of the 2020-21 season.

However, former Arsenal midfielder Merson, who is a Blues supporter, suggested that Chelsea FC should underline their intentions for the upcoming season by signing Sancho from Dortmund.

“I don’t think Chelsea’s spending will stop [with Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech],” Merson told the Daily Star.

“They obviously still want Jadon Sancho, and if they can’t get him they will probably try for Kai Havertz.

“Either one of them is going to cost close to £100m. But that kind of transfer pays for itself. Chelsea could get five good years out of Sancho and still get a big sell-on.

“You’ve got every chance of getting your money back with a player like Sancho.

“And if Abramovich starts coming to matches again, he will want to be entertained. He won’t care about paying £100m for a Sancho if it helps them play good football.

“Signing Werner is a big statement. But signing Sancho would be an even bigger one.”

Sancho has scored 17 goals and has made 16 assists in 29 games in the Bundesliga this season to help Dortmund challenge Bayern Munich for the title.

The England star moved to Dortmund from Manchester City in an £8m deal in the 2017 summer transfer window after Sancho failed to break into Pep Guardiola’s starting XI.

Sancho has made a name for himself at Dortmund over the past three season, scoring 34 times in 96 games in all competitions.

Chelsea FC will play their first Premier League game since before the coronavirus pandemic halted top-flight football in March when the Blues make the trip to Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues are in fourth place in the Premier League table.

