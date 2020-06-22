Chelsea FC reject Juventus swap deal for 28-year-old midfielder – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have turned down the chance to sign Miralem Pjanic in a swap deal that would have seen Jorginho head to Juventus, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet CalcioMercato, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Juventus are eager to reunite Jorginho with his former Napoli and Chelsea FC manager Maurizio Sarri in Turin.

The same article states that the Serie A leaders were hopeful that they could convince Frank Lampard to part company with the Italy international this summer.

According to the same story, Juventus were prepared to swap Bosnia Herzegovina international Pjanic in order to secure Jorginho’s signing this summer.

The report claims that Juventus were hoping Chelsea FC would be willing to sell Jorginho in order to raise funds to complete a move for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz.

But CalcioMercato are reporting that the Blues have turned down Juve’s proposal as Lampard looks to retain the 28-year-old’s services for at least another season.

Jorginho’s future appeared to be in doubt at the start of the Premier League campaign when Sarri left the west London side to take over the reins at Juventus.

His successor Lampard opted to stick with Jorginho and the Brazilian-born Italy international has played a key role in their bid to finish in the top four.

Jorginho had scored four times and has made two assists in 23 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League this season ahead of their clash against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Chelsea FC have already agreed deals to sign Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech and RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner this summer as Lampard looks to overhaul his Blues squad ahead of his second full season in charge.

The top-four contenders will host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip