Chelsea FC told they must meet £90m asking price for 21-year-old – report

Chelsea FC will need to make an offer of £90m to Bayer Leverkusen to convince the Bundesliga side to part company with Kai Havertz this summer, according to a report in England.

The Express is reporting that Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard is eager to get a deal for the German midfielder over the line before the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that the west London side are only willing to pay £75m to sign the 21-year-old Germany international given that Chelsea FC have already agreed a £33m deal for Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech.

According to the same story, Leverkusen have informed Chelsea FC that they’ll need to stump up a further £15m to take their offer to £90m if the Blues want to win the race for Havertz’s signature.

The Express reveal that Chelsea FC are facing competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool FC and Manchester United for the promising Leverkusen playmaker.

The report suggests that Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of Havertz and Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would love to add the German to his midfield.

The British media outlet states that Chelsea FC director of football Marina Granovskaia is negotiating with the Bundesliga outfit in order to reach a compromise.

Havertz played 70 minutes of Leverkusen’s 1-1 draw with Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga at the weekend.

The Bayer Leverkusen playmaker has scored five goals in five games since the return of the German top flight following the suspension of the Bundesliga due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Havertz has scored 15 times and has made four assists in 39 games in all competitions for the German side in the 2019-20 campaign to earn interest from around Europe.

