Kai Havertz urged to reject Man United and join Chelsea FC

Dietmar Hamann has urged Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz to reject Manchester United and complete a transfer to Chelsea FC this summer.

The Germany international is one of Europe’s hottest prospects following his eye-catching performances for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga this season.

Havertz is thought to have a queue of potential suitors from around Europe looking to complete a deal for the 21-year-old, including La Liga giants Real Madrid and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Chelsea FC and Manchester United are thought to be the leading Premier League contenders to sign the Bayer Leverkusen prospect in the upcoming transfer window.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester City midfielder Hamann reckons that Havertz should opt to move to the west London club rather than Manchester United this summer.

“United has lost its appeal in recent years,” Hamann told Sky Germany, as quoted by the Mirror.

“They have been the measure of things for many years, they are still the largest club in England, but they have major internal problems.

“If there was a player on the market in the past, Manchester United was the first point of contact for years. I believe that is no longer the case today.

“When a player like Kai Havertz changes clubs and signs somewhere for five years, the long-term perspective is more important than participating in the Champions League next season.

“The player may have to make the decision in the next few weeks and cannot wait until the season in England, which runs until the end of July or beginning of August, is over.”

Hamann continued: “Perspective is important for a player, but Manchester has been in a vacuum for years.

“On the other hand, if I look at Chelsea, they have a coach with Frank Lampard who did a great job for the club as a player – and I have the feeling that the Blues are growing again.

“For the first time in a long time, you have a team with which the fans can really identify. If a Timo Werner or possibly a Kai Havertz were to be added, it would be an incredibly exciting and interesting story.

“If I think about where I see the clubs now and in two or three years, the decision for Chelsea would be a relatively easy one for me as a player.”

The German attacking midfielder has scored 11 times and has made five assists in 26 games in the Bundesliga this season.

Havertz has been in a rich vein of form since the return of the German top flight since the Bundesliga’s return after the pandemic.

The Leverkusen starlet has netted five times in four games since the Bundesliga’s resumption.

Chelsea FC look to be one of the most active clubs in the summer transfer window, having already agreed a deal to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax earlier this year.

