Chelsea FC contact Bundesliga club about 20-year-old – report

Chelsea FC are interested in a swoop to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 11 June 2020, 05:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are interested in a swoop to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, according to a report in England.

The Guardian is reporting that the Blues have contacted the Bundesliga club to discuss a potential deal to sign the Germany international in the upcoming transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are facing a lot of competition to sign Havertz, with the German starlet attracting interest from the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

According to the same story, Frank Lampard wants to make further improvements to the west London outfit’s attack, having already agreed a deal to sign Ajax forward Hakim Ziyech.

The Guardian go on to add that Bayer Leverkusen are hoping to secure a transfer fee in the region of €100m (£89m) following his standout performances in the German top flight this term.

The media outlet suggest that Havertz could fill the void left by Pedro and Willian should the two wingers leave on free transfers at the end of the season.

Havertz has netted 11 times and has created five goals in 26 games in the Bundesliga this term to underline his undoubted potential.

The 6ft 2ins attacking midfielder has already netted 43 goals since making his debut for Leverkusen in October 2016 at the age of age of 17 years and 126 days.

