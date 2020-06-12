Chelsea FC face competition from Real Madrid for 21-year-old – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC are facing competition from Real Madrid in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz this summer, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that Chelsea FC are thought to be preparing a £75m bid for the Germany international ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Blues are believed to be leading the race to sign Havertz ahead of Liverpool FC, Manchester United, Bayern Munich or Real Madrid.

According to the same story, La Liga giants Real Madrid could provide the biggest threat to Chelsea FC’s hopes of signing the 21-year-old in the next couple of months.

The Sun go on to report that Havertz would prefer a move to the Premier League rather than La Liga to put the west London outfit in pole position to sign the Leverkusen attacker.

Havertz has scored 11 goals and has made five assists in 26 games in the Bundesliga this season to underline his undoubted potential in the German top flight.

The German midfielder has netted 43 times in 143 games in all competitions over the past four seasons, notching up plenty of experience despite his young age.

Chelsea FC have already agreed a £33m deal to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax this summer.

