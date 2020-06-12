Chelsea FC face competition from Real Madrid for 21-year-old – report

Chelsea FC are leading the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz despite interest from Real Madrid, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 12 June 2020, 05:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC are facing competition from Real Madrid in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz this summer, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that Chelsea FC are thought to be preparing a £75m bid for the Germany international ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Blues are believed to be leading the race to sign Havertz ahead of Liverpool FC, Manchester United, Bayern Munich or Real Madrid.

According to the same story, La Liga giants Real Madrid could provide the biggest threat to Chelsea FC’s hopes of signing the 21-year-old in the next couple of months.

The Sun go on to report that Havertz would prefer a move to the Premier League rather than La Liga to put the west London outfit in pole position to sign the Leverkusen attacker.

Havertz has scored 11 goals and has made five assists in 26 games in the Bundesliga this season to underline his undoubted potential in the German top flight.

The German midfielder has netted 43 times in 143 games in all competitions over the past four seasons, notching up plenty of experience despite his young age.

Chelsea FC have already agreed a £33m deal to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax this summer.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp raves about Liverpool FC star after contract extension
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard told to build his Chelsea FC team around 27-year-old
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Michael Owen likens 18-year-old Man United starlet to Wayne Rooney
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man United star’s partnership with Bruno Fernandes promising
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC contact Bundesliga club about 20-year-old – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Rafael Da Silva tells Man United to sign ‘perfect’ midfielder this summer
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roger Federer
Roger Federer to close down 2020 season after second knee surgery
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man United star’s partnership with Bruno Fernandes promising
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC told Timo Werner would have ‘flopped’ at Anfield
ScoopDragon Football News Network