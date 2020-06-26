Frank Lampard replies when asked if Chelsea FC have made bid for 21-year-old

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard says Chelsea FC haven’t made a bid for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz.

The Blues have been heavily linked with the promising Germany international over the past couple of weeks as Lampard continues his rebuild of the Chelsea FC team.

Havertz has earned many admirers thanks to his sparkling performances for Bayer Leverkusen throughout the 2019-20 Bundesliga season.

The 21-year-old scored 16 goals and made nine assists for Leverkusen in the German top flight this season to earn interest from a host of top European clubs.

Chelsea FC, along with their domestic rivals Liverpool FC and Manchester United, are rumoured to be admirers of the exciting Bayer Leverkusen playmaker.

La Liga giants FC Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been credited with an interest in the German attacker given his impressive return despite his relative lack of experience.

Reports in the British media on Wednesday morning suggested that Chelsea FC had made a bid for Havertz in an attempt to see off competition from their Champions League rivals for the German.

However, speaking at his pre-match media conference on Wednesday ahead of Chelsea FC’s clash against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, Lampard dismissed the transfer speculation.

“No, no bids have gone in,” Lampard said when asked about Havertz.

Asked to give his verdict on the player, Lampard added:

“He’s obviously a top player but to follow on from my answer before it’s certainly not going to comment on other teams, and it cannot be our focus. So, nothing to say.”

Havertz has scored 44 times in 146 games in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen since breaking into the first-team back in 2016.

The Leverkusen midfielder earned his first call-up to the Germany national team in 2018 before going on to make a further six appearances.

Chelsea FC started their summer spending spree under Lampard with the signing of Morocco international Hakim Ziyech in a £33m deal from Dutch side Ajax earlier this year.

The Blues have also reached a reported £48m deal with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig to sign prolific German goal-scorer Timo Werner after seeing off competition from Liverpool FC.

