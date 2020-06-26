Frank Lampard replies when asked if Chelsea FC have made bid for 21-year-old

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard clarifies whether the Blues have submitted a bid for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 26 June 2020, 07:45 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard says Chelsea FC haven’t made a bid for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz.

The Blues have been heavily linked with the promising Germany international over the past couple of weeks as Lampard continues his rebuild of the Chelsea FC team.

Havertz has earned many admirers thanks to his sparkling performances for Bayer Leverkusen throughout the 2019-20 Bundesliga season.

The 21-year-old scored 16 goals and made nine assists for Leverkusen in the German top flight this season to earn interest from a host of top European clubs.

Chelsea FC, along with their domestic rivals Liverpool FC and Manchester United, are rumoured to be admirers of the exciting Bayer Leverkusen playmaker.

La Liga giants FC Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been credited with an interest in the German attacker given his impressive return despite his relative lack of experience.

Reports in the British media on Wednesday morning suggested that Chelsea FC had made a bid for Havertz in an attempt to see off competition from their Champions League rivals for the German.

However, speaking at his pre-match media conference on Wednesday ahead of Chelsea FC’s clash against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, Lampard dismissed the transfer speculation.

“No, no bids have gone in,” Lampard said when asked about Havertz.

Asked to give his verdict on the player, Lampard added:

“He’s obviously a top player but to follow on from my answer before it’s certainly not going to comment on other teams, and it cannot be our focus. So, nothing to say.”

Havertz has scored 44 times in 146 games in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen since breaking into the first-team back in 2016.

The Leverkusen midfielder earned his first call-up to the Germany national team in 2018 before going on to make a further six appearances.

Chelsea FC started their summer spending spree under Lampard with the signing of Morocco international Hakim Ziyech in a £33m deal from Dutch side Ajax earlier this year.

The Blues have also reached a reported £48m deal with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig to sign prolific German goal-scorer Timo Werner after seeing off competition from Liverpool FC.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Steven Gerrard
Steven Gerrard reacts to Liverpool FC winning the Premier League title
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Arsenal in talks to sign 30-year-old from FC Barcelona – report
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man City
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops hint about summer signings at Man United
Steven Gerrard
Steven Gerrard reacts to Liverpool FC winning the Premier League title
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC’s 4-0 win over Crystal Palace
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher reacts to Liverpool FC’s first-ever Premier League title
Michael Owen
Michael Owen reacts to Liverpool FC’s first Premier League title
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker reacts as Liverpool FC win the Premier League title
ScoopDragon Football News Network