Chelsea FC eye 27-year-old France defender as Ben Chilwell alternative – report

Chelsea FC are considering a bid to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa to end their long-running pursuit of a new left-back, according to a report in England.

The Express is reporting that Chelsea FC have been forced to look at alternative targets to fill their left-back role due to Leicester City’s high asking price for Chilwell.

The same article states that Chelsea FC’s top-four rivals are asking for £80m for the England defender following another fine season from Chilwell in the Leicester team.

According to the same story, the west London side believe that a transfer deal for Chilwell will be too complicated and Frank Lampard is ready to take a look at alternatives.

The Express suggest that Chelsea FC were worried about getting into a transfer battle with Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur for Leicester’s home-grown talent.

The article states that Chelsea FC are monitoring Kurzawa’s situation at PSG ahead of a potential swoop for the experienced France international in the summer transfer window.

The British media outlet claim that the Blues would be open to signing the 27-year-old given that his contract is set to expire at PSG within the next month.

Kurzawa has scored 13 times in 123 games in all competitions for PSG since his move to the Parc des Princes back in 2015.

The French defender was won four Ligue 1 titles during his five-season stint at the Parisian club.

Chilwell’s value will have surely inflated after the Leicester defender scored a wonder-goal in the Foxes’ 1-1 draw with Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The England defender picked up the ball on the edge of Watford’s area before he produced a sumptuous finish past Ben Foster to give Leicester a brief lead in added time before Watford equalised with seconds left to play.

Chelsea FC were 2-1 winners against Aston Villa on Sunday thanks to goals from Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud.

The Blues will host Manchester City on Thursday night.

