Roman Abramovich gives approval for two Chelsea FC marquee signings – report

Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich is set to give Frank Lampard the funds to make two marquee signings in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Chelsea FC manager is eager to improve the Blues squad ahead of his second season in charge of the west London side.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are interested in Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell to improve their options at left-back, while FC Porto full-back Alex Telles and Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico are alternatives to the England international.

According to the same story, Abramovich is eager to add two big-name players to Lampard’s squad ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The Athletic go on to suggest that Chelsea FC are in the running to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, Lyon forward Moussa Dembele and RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

Lampard took over the reins of the west London side from Maurizio Sarri last summer after his 12-month stint in charge of Championship side Derby County.

The Blues boss hasn’t been afraid to give youth a chance to shine in the this season after introducing Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, Reece James and Billy Gilmour to the Chelsea FC team this term.

