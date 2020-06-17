Chelsea FC enter talks to sign 24-year-old Algeria international – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have opened negotiations with Brentford about signing their Algerian winger Said Benrahma, according to a report in France.

France media outlet RMC, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that the Blues have started talks with the Championship side about concluding a deal to bring Benrahma to Stamford Bridge.

The same article states that Chelsea FC director of football Marina Granovskaia is looking to secure a deal for the highly-rated winger and see off competition from their Premier League rivals.

According to the same story, the west London outfit can expect to face competition from Arsenal, Leicester City, West Ham United and Aston Villa in the race to sign the Algeria international.

The report goes on to add that Chelsea FC have “formally” told Brentford that they want to sign the former Nice attacker in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Benrahma has scored 10 times and has made seven assists in 34 games in the Championship this season to help Brentford challenge for a place in the playoffs.

The Algerian star moved to Brentford in a £1.5m deal from Ligue 1 side Nice in the 2018 summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old has scored 21 goals and has made 25 assists in 79 games in all competitions over the past two seasons at Brentford.

The 5ft 8ins winger has made three appearances for the Algeria national team over the past five years.

Chelsea FC have already agreed a big-money deal to sign Morocco international Hakim Ziyech from Eredivisie outfit Ajax once the summer transfer window opens.

The Blues will return to Premier League action with a trip to Aston Villa on Sunday as Lampard’s side look to cement their position in the Premier League’s top four.

