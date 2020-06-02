Chelsea FC want 21-year-old as Jadon Sancho alternative – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are ready to shift their attention to Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze if the Blues miss out on Jadon Sancho this summer, according to a report in England.

Website Goal, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Chelsea FC are exploring other options given that Sancho looks likely to move to Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the west London side have been put off signing Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha by Crystal Palace’s eye-watering £80m price tag.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC have been impressed with Chukwueze’s impressive performances for Villarreal in the current campaign after four goals and four assists.

Goal go on to claim that Chelsea FC can expect to face competition from Premier League leaders Liverpool FC after the Reds had a £29.6m bid rejected in January.

The report adds that Chukwueze has a contract release clause in the region of £58m on this current deal, which is set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The Nigerian winger has scored 12 goals in 68 appearances in all competitions over the past two seasons in the Yellow Submarine’s first-team squad.

Chukwueze moved to Villarreal as a promising teenager from the Diamond Academy in 2017 before progressing through the Spanish side’s youth system.

