Chelsea FC have £137m to spend on key signings this summer – report

Chelsea FC have £137m to spend on new signings this summer amid links to Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell, according to a report

By Transfer Agent Friday 12 June 2020, 06:15 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have £137m to spend on new signings in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The London Evening Standard, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Blues have £137m to spend on improving Frank Lampard’s squad ahead of the Chelsea FC legend’s second full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The same article states that Lampard has been handed a huge summer budget by Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich after the sales of Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata last summer.

According to the same story, the Blues are on the cusp of signing Timo Werner in a £52m deal from RB Leipzig to bolster Lampard’s attack ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

But the London Evening Standard also outlines that Chelsea FC are still hoping to fund deals for Bayer Leverkusen attacker Kai Havertz and Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea FC appointed Lampard as their new manager after Maurizio Sarri left the west London side last summer.

The Blues legend has made a positive impact at Chelsea FC after giving youth a chance to shine in the first team this term.

Chelsea FC are in fourth place in the Premier League table ahead of their clash against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday 21 June.

