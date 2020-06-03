Chelsea FC switch focus to 24-year-old German striker – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are weighing up a bid to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, according to a report in England.

ESPN is reporting that the Blues are considering a swoop to sign the Germany international in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC have previously attempted to sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele in the January transfer window but the French side demanded £80m.

According to the same story, the Blues have struggled to reach an agreement with Lyon president Jean Michel Aulas about Dembele’s transfer fee.

ESPN go on to claim that Chelsea FC could switch their attention to Werner because the German forward is available for a transfer fee in the region of £49m.

The report adds that Chelsea FC can expect to face competition from Liverpool FC and Manchester United, with Werner thought to be keen to move to the Premier League leaders.

The story says that Chelsea FC could successfully lure Werner to Stamford Bridge because they may be able to offer the German striker more minutes than he would possibly get at Liverpool FC.

Werner has scored 24 goals in 27 games in the Bundesliga this season, including a hat-trick against Mainz last month.

The RB Leipzig forward has netted 75 goals in 122 games in all competitions in four seasons.

