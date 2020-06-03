Chelsea FC switch focus to 24-year-old German striker – report

Chelsea FC are considering a fresh approach to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 3 June 2020, 07:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are weighing up a bid to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, according to a report in England.

ESPN is reporting that the Blues are considering a swoop to sign the Germany international in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC have previously attempted to sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele in the January transfer window but the French side demanded £80m.

According to the same story, the Blues have struggled to reach an agreement with Lyon president Jean Michel Aulas about Dembele’s transfer fee.

ESPN go on to claim that Chelsea FC could switch their attention to Werner because the German forward is available for a transfer fee in the region of £49m.

The report adds that Chelsea FC can expect to face competition from Liverpool FC and Manchester United, with Werner thought to be keen to move to the Premier League leaders.

The story says that Chelsea FC could successfully lure Werner to Stamford Bridge because they may be able to offer the German striker more minutes than he would possibly get at Liverpool FC.

Werner has scored 24 goals in 27 games in the Bundesliga this season, including a hat-trick against Mainz last month.

The RB Leipzig forward has netted 75 goals in 122 games in all competitions in four seasons.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Owen Hargreaves
Owen Hargreaves: Man United and Liverpool FC would ‘love’ to sign 20-year-old
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC want 21-year-old as Jadon Sancho alternative – report
Owen Hargreaves
Owen Hargreaves: Man United and Liverpool FC would ‘love’ to sign 20-year-old
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal lead the race to sign 26-year-old Serie A defender – report
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC at the front of the queue to sign 27-year-old Brazilian – report
Frank Lampard
‘I’m excited about the squad’: Frank Lampard provides Chelsea FC transfer update
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
David Luiz’s agent speaks out on the Arsenal defender’s future
Andy Murray
Andy and Jamie Murray to headline NHS Charities Together fundraiser
Jurgen Klopp
‘It’s just really positive’: Trent Alexander-Arnold issues Liverpool FC update
ScoopDragon Football News Network