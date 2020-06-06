Chelsea FC set to sign 24-year-old after Liverpool FC U-turn – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have a clear path to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner after Liverpool FC ended their interest in the Germany international, according to a report in England.

The London Evening Standard is reporting that Liverpool FC have pulled out of the race to sign Werner despite the Premier League leaders being linked with the German striker over the past year or so.

The same article states that the Reds had looked to complete a deal for Werner, 24, but Liverpool FC were unable to guarantee Werner regular first-team football.

According to the same story, Jurgen Klopp is prepared to stick with his current options at Liverpool FC rather than spend big on the RB Leipzig centre-forward.

The London Evening Standard goes on to report that Werner appears destined to complete a move to Chelsea FC after the six-time European champions ended their pursuit of Werner.

The RB Leipzig star has scored 25 times in 29 games in the Bundesliga this season to continue his prolific form for the German club, including a strike in the 4-2 win over Koln last weekend.

Werner has netted 92 goals in 152 appearances in all competition during his four-season stint at RB Leipzig after his move from Stuttgart back in the 2016 summer transfer window.

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table.

