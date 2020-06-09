Michael Ballack reacts to reports Chelsea FC will sign Timo Werner

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Michael Ballack has backed Chelsea FC’s attempt to beat Liverpool FC to the signing of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

Chelsea FC are thought to have moved into pole position to sign the Germany international in the upcoming transfer window.

The Blues are looking to hijack Liverpool FC’s deal to recruit Werner as Frank Lampard attempts to improve his attacking options.

A report in the English media last week suggested that Chelsea FC had agreed a deal to sign the prolific 24-year-old striker.

According to the media reports, the Blues are prepared to pay his £54m release clause as well as handing the prolific goal-scorer a contract worth £9m a year.

Former Chelsea FC midfielder Ballack is backing the Blues’ reported pursuit of RB Leipzig striker Werner.

“I think it’s a good decision for both sides. For Timo, because he fits there, because the way [Chelsea] play football suits him,” Ballack told Sky Germany, as quoted by Metro.

“I think that in Chelsea he has decided on a club where he has a better chance of playing, which is very important to him.

“The team will be renewed, it will certainly be strengthened and a lot of money will be spent in Chelsea to knock again at the top. A good young team is being built there, which is very promising.”

Werner has scored 25 times and has made eight assists in 30 games in the Bundesliga this season.

The German striker has netted four goals and has made one assist in five games in the Bundesliga since the return of the German top flight following the coronavirus outbreak.

Chelsea FC are in fourth place in the Premier League table and three points ahead of Manchester United in the race to secure a return to the Champions League.

The Blues will make the trip to Aston Villa on Sunday 21 June.

