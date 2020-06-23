‘Another defeat’: BBC Sport pundit predicts Chelsea FC v Man City

Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to claim a 2-1 win over Chelsea FC in their Premier League meeting at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

Chelsea FC head into the game looking to continue their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, with Frank Lampard’s men having claimed a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa away from home on Sunday evening.

The Blues currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League table and five points ahead of Manchester United as they bid to try and secure Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

Chelsea FC have been in good form in their most recent games, with the Blues having won three of their last four outings in the Premier League.

However, Manchester City have also been in fine form, with Pep Guardiola’s men having claimed victory in four of their last five games in the top flight.

And former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is expecting to see Manchester City claim all three points when they take on Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge this week.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Chelsea got a good win against Aston Villa on Sunday but they are still a work in progress. When they play against better teams, they play as if they know it.

“Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is looking to next season in lots of ways – his side still have a fabulous chance of finishing in the Champions League spots this time, but I don’t feel he would be under any pressure if they don’t make it.

“Lampard has had some very good results along the way, but his side have lost nine league games this season.

“I am anticipating an open game at Stamford Bridge, and for City to inflict another defeat.”

Chelsea FC are in FA Cup action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Leicester City in the sixth round away from home.

After that, the Blues will face West Ham United and Watford in their next two Premier League games.

Chelsea FC ended up third in the table and won the Europa League last season in Maurizio Sarri’s only season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

