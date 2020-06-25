Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man City

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to draw 2-2 with Manchester City in their top-four clash at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

The Blues will be looking to record successive Premier League victories since the return of the top flight following the coronavirus pandemic.

Chelsea FC were 2-1 winners against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday after goals from Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud overturned a 1-0 first-half deficit.

Frank Lampard’s side were able to extend their lead over Manchester United by a further two points after the Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have beaten Arsenal and Burnley in the past week to coast towards the end of the season after scoring eight times without reply.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to play out a high-scoring draw with Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in Thursday night’s clash.

“After hammering Burnley 5-0 on Monday night, Manchester City sent a clear message to everyone that they aren’t going to take their foot off the pedal between now and the end of the season,” Owen told BetVictor.

“They have won six of their last seven matches against Chelsea, in all competitions, but I think this Chelsea side look made of sterner stuff than some of the Chelsea teams of recent times.

“Chelsea showed real character in coming from a goal down at Aston Villa at the weekend and they have plenty of promising young talent as well as a nice mix of seasoned pros.

“Both teams have a goal threat everywhere you look and I really do think we could be in for a treat to round off Matchday 31. I’m going for an entertaining 2-2 draw.”

Chelsea FC lost 2-1 to Manchester City in the reverse fixture at The Etihad back in November despite N’Golo Kante giving the visitors a lead on Eastlands.

The Blues are unbeaten in three of their last four games against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in all competitions, including a 2-0 victory over the Citizens in December 2018.

Manchester City are expected to be without Argentina international Sergio Aguero after the centre-forward suffered an injury in their 5-0 win over Burnley on Monday night.

Chelsea FC could be without Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi for the visit of Manchester City, but Jorginho will be available for selection after serving his two-game suspension.

Pep Guardiola’s side will take on Premier League leaders Liverpool FC in their next fixture at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday 2 July.

