Frank Lampard set to complete summer Chelsea FC signing this week – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are set to wrap up a deal for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner this week, according to a report in England.

The London Evening Standard is reporting that the Blues are finalising a deal for the Germany international ahead of the RB Leipzig’s switch to Chelsea FC this summer.

The same article states that the Blues are in the process of ironing out a few minor problems that have arisen due to the coronavirus pandemic before securing their second summer deal.

According to the same story, Werner’s £53m contract release clause expired on Tuesday but Chelsea FC are still on course to recruit one of Bundesliga’s most prolific goal-scorer.

The article insists that it’s a matter of time before Chelsea FC sign Werner despite the 24-year-old being linked with their bitter rivals Liverpool FC over the past year or so.

The London Evening Standard go on to claim that Werner is set to put pen to paper on a £200,000-a-week five-year deal with Chelsea FC to become Frank Lampard’s second signing since taking over the reins of the west London club last summer.

The Blues have already agreed a £33m deal to sign Morocco international Hakim Ziyech from Dutch giants Ajax after a transfer was agreed upon back in February.

Werner has scored 25 times and has made eight assists in 31 games in the Bundesliga this season to help RB Leipzig secure their continued participation in the Champions League.

Chelsea FC relied heavily upon Tammy Abraham to lead Lampard’s frontline in the 2019-20 campaign following the departure of Alvaro Morata to Atletico Madrid last summer.

Abraham has netted 13 goals and has made three assists in 25 games in the Premier League this term after the England international established himself as Lampard’s first-choice striker.

Chelsea FC will take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip