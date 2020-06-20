Michael Owen states his prediction for Everton v Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to beat Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Sunday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will look to take a big step towards their first-ever Premier League title when the leaders make the short trip across Stanley Park this weekend.

Liverpool FC are 22 points ahead of Manchester City with nine games left to play ahead of the Merseyside derby following a nearly flawless Premier League campaign.

The 18-time English champions were 2-1 winners against Bournemouth in their last Premier League fixture before the top flight was suspended due to coronavirus back in March.

Liverpool FC lost 4-2 to Atletico Madrid in their most recent competitive fixture in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie at Anfield on 11 March.

Everton, on the other hand, lost 4-0 to Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge to leave the Toffees in mid-table.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing the Premier League leaders to win to nil against their derby rivals at Goodison Park on Sunday night.

“This will be the 236th Merseyside Derby and after Manchester City’s home win on Wednesday, it won’t be the game when Liverpool win the Premier League for the first time in thirty years, which will no doubt be a huge relief to all Everton fans,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Everton lost 4-0 to Chelsea in their final game before the break while Liverpool beat Bournemouth 2-1 in the League.

“Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three visits to Goodison Park and I feel they should be good for one more when they head across Stanley Park.

“In the reverse fixture, the champions-elect ran out 5-2 winners at Anfield despite the absence of Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah; and given that Everton haven’t won a Merseyside derby since October 2010, I fancy another 3 points for Liverpool to move them one step closer to that elusive title.”

Liverpool FC need to win two of their remaining nine games to secure their first-ever Premier League title under Klopp.

Manchester City kept the pressure on Liverpool FC by easing to a 3-0 victory over Arsenal at The Etihad on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC have only dropped five points in 29 games in the Premier League this season following a goalless draw with Manchester United before a 3-0 loss to Watford.

Klopp’s men could conceivably finish the Premier League season with 109 points if the Reds win all of their remaining top-flight fixtures.

Liverpool FC will host Crystal Palace at Anfield in the Premier League on Wednesday 24 June.

The Merseyside outfit will make the trip to defending Premier League champions Manchester City on Thursday 2 July.

