Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Everton v Liverpool FC

Charlie Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to play out a 2-2 draw with Everton in Sunday’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

The Reds are sitting 22 points clear of defending champions Manchester City in what has been a one-sided Premier League title race.

Liverpool FC require two more Premier League wins to get their hands on the trophy under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds were 2-1 winners against Bournemouth in their last Premier League fixture before the coronavirus pandemic brought English top-flight football to a halt back in March.

Everton, on the other hand, have had plenty of time to reflect on their 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge in their last competitive fixture.

Sky Sports pundit Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to play out a high-scoring draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday night.

“You want fans every time in this, but there is no way Everton will be happy with this scenario. They were humiliated by a young Liverpool side in the FA Cup,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“Everton probably should have won that game but they didn’t, and the Evertonians were disgraced and embarrassed. There is no way that even without fans, players will not be aware of what is going on and what is at stake here. They will be up for it.

“With Man City, you saw it took them a bit of time to get going, against an Arsenal side with the strength of plasticine.

“Liverpool will get into gear, but referees in the Bundesliga have been giving cards out more frequently, as they are not under pressure from fans. Everton will get at them and get in their face.

“They need to stop the balls through to front three and into Roberto Firmino. I could see it being riddled with mistakes with the combination of some quality.

“How high will Everton allow Liverpool’s full-backs to play? That is the key for Liverpool.

“Will Richarlison work back and will Carlo Ancelotti have blockers in place for both of those? Everton will play a cautious and physical game. They both need a game in their system but I am expecting a thrill of a Sunday night match.”

Liverpool FC have only dropped points in two Premier League fixtures this season in what has been a near-perfect top-flight campaign so far.

The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford back in October after Adam Lallana scored a late equaliser.

Liverpool FC lost 3-0 to Watford in the Premier League in February to bring their unbeaten run to an end.

The Premier League leaders can go 19 games unbeaten against Everton if they avoid defeat at Goodison Park on Sunday night.

While Liverpool FC are looking to set a new club record in the Premier League for remaining unbeaten against a single opponents, the Reds haven’t lost in 21 meetings with Everton in all competitions.

Although Liverpool FC are sitting 22 points clear at the top of the table, the Reds have lost their last three away games in all competitions following defeats by Atletico Madrid, Chelsea FC and Watford.

