Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to edge to a 1-0 win against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday night.

The Reds will return to Premier League action for the first time since 7 March when Liverpool FC were 2-1 winners against Bournemouth at Anfield.

Liverpool FC require two more victories to get their hands on their first Premier League title after a 30-year wait to win the top-flight crown again.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will take on their bitter rivals Everton on the resumption of the Premier League following the break due to coronavirus.

Liverpool FC are 22 points ahead of Manchester City after Pep Guardiola’s side were 3-0 winners against Arsenal at The Etihad on Wednesday night.

Former Reds defender Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a narrow win against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday evening.

“I am expecting Liverpool to be the team trying to set the pace but it is optimistic to expect the kind of performance that has put them so far clear at the top of the table,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“As good as the Reds’ front three are, they are only brilliant when they are really sharp and I don’t think they will be.

“I would not be surprised if Everton are cautious, play three at the back and sit in a little bit – they don’t want to get torn apart – so because of all that I can see it being a close game.

“But the way Liverpool’s season has gone so far, I am still going to go with them to find a way of winning. We already know they are capable of doing that when they are not at their best.”

The Reds haven’t played any competitive football since a 3-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash at Anfield on 11 March.

Liverpool FC have only dropped five points in the Premier League campaign as Klopp looks to win his first Premier League title and third top-flight crown following his two Bundesliga crowns with Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

The Reds were held to a goalless draw with Manchester United in October before Liverpool FC lost 3-0 to Watford at Vicarage Road in February.

Liverpool FC could finish on 109 points if the Reds win their remaining Premier League games in the 2019-20 season.

Klopp’s side will host Crystal Palace in their first Premier League game at Anfield on Thursday night since their 2-1 win over Bournemouth in March.

Liverpool FC could have the Premier League title wrapped up before their trip to defending champions Manchester City on Thursday 2 July.

