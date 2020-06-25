Gary Neville outlines Paul Pogba’s best position in Man United team

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville appeared to urge Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to use Paul Pogba in a more advanced role in the Manchester United team after the 3-0 victory over Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils lined up with Bruno Fernandes and Nemanja Matic in the middle of the park alongside Pogba for the visit of the Blades in the top-six clash at Old Trafford.

The French midfielder proved an influential figure as a substitute in north London last week after Pogba won a penalty which was dispatched by Bruno Fernandes with nine minutes left to play to rescue a 1-1 draw at Tottenham.

However, Pogba was rather more muted for the visit of Sheffield United as his compatriot Anthony Martial stole the headlines with his hat-trick in a 3-0 victory.

The World Cup winner finished the Premier League clash completed five successful dribbles, three aerial challenges won and 86 per cent pass completion.

Former Manchester United defender Neville felt that Solskjaer didn’t utilise Pogba in his best position during the Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

“I think he’s actually better, Paul Pogba, when he’s moving forward and a bit more free,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“He’s just alongside Matic in that role a little bit deeper. He did look a little bit better the other night when he was in that roaming role and was able to go right, left, move around the pitch a little bit like Bruno is doing now.

“I wondered whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would just sit Matic and then just put the two in front so they could both be higher up the pitch – but Pogba’s deeper [tonight].

“I just think [because] his goals and assists record is very good, you want him to receive the ball as high up the pitch as possible.”

Pogba has struggled to have a big impact on Manchester United’s season due to a series of injury problems throughout the campaign.

The France star made just his sixth start against the Blades to help Manchester United earn three points with a 3-0 win.

Pogba has made two assists in the English top flight to underline his limited impact this term.

The World Cup winner will be hoping to retain his starting spot for the trip to Norwich City in the FA Cup sixth round on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion next Tuesday.

