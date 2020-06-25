Jamie Carragher reacts to Liverpool FC’s first-ever Premier League title

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher tweeted a photo of Gary Neville before hailing Jurgen Klopp as a Liverpool FC legend after the Reds were crowned Premier League champions on Thursday night.

Manchester City knew that nothing but three points would be good enough as Pep Guardiola’s side looked to force Liverpool FC to wait another week before lifting the Premier League trophy for the first time.

However, United States international Christian Pulisic broke the deadlock in the 36th minute with a calm finish to give Chelsea FC a narrow lead in the top-four clash at Stamford Bridge.

The Citizens responded in the second half thanks to Kevin De Bruyne’s brilliant free-kick to prompt talk of a potential comeback for Manchester City in the English capital.

But Fernandinho conceded a penalty after handling the ball on the line and Willian made no mistake from the spot to leave Liverpool FC fans with a 13-minute wait to taste title glory.

Carragher was part of the Liverpool FC teams that finished in second place in the Premier League in 2002 and 2009.

The Sky Sports pundit was quick to take to Twitter to post a photo of Gary Neville with the caption “#19” and a champagne emoji following their title success.

Carragher went on to send out another tweet heaping praise on the Liverpool FC manager.

The former Liverpool FC defender wrote on the social media site: “Jurgen Klopp @LFC Legend!”

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Manchester City in their next Premier League game on Thursday night when the Reds line out as champions for the first time in 30 years.

Klopp has now delivered on his promise that he would win the Premier League title within four years of his appointment as Liverpool FC manager, a declaration that he made in his first media conference back in October 2015.

The Reds became the first Premier League team to win the title with seven games left to play.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip