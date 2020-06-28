Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leicester v Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to reach the FA Cup semi-finals thanks to a 2-1 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues were 2-1 winners against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night to hand the Premier League title to Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool FC.

Chelsea FC secured their third successive Premier League win courtesy of goals from Christian Pulisic and Willian either side of half-time in west London.

The west London side have beaten Aston Villa and Manchester City since their return to Premier League action to move five points clear of Manchester United.

Leicester, on the other hand, have allowed their cushion in third place to slip after draws with Watford and Brighton to leave Chelsea FC a point behind the Foxes.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to edge past Leicester to reach the FA Cup semi-finals in Lampard’s first season in charge.

“Apart from James Maddison, Leicester looked short of sharpness and fitness in their draw with Brighton on Tuesday,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“That will come back at some point, but maybe not this weekend.

“I fancy Chelsea to progress because I always think they are capable of creating chances, but it is going to be close.”

Leicester have failed to beat Chelsea FC in all of their previous meetings in the FA Cup, exiting at the quarter-final stage at the hands of the west London side in 2012 and 2018.

Chelsea FC drew 1-1 with Leicester at the start of the season before a 2-2 stalemate in the reverse fixture at the King Power Stadium to highlight the little difference in quality between the two teams.

The Blues have a superior record in the fixture, having lost just two of their past 20 games against Leicester in all competitions.

Having said that, the west London side have failed to win in their last four meetings with Leicester to highlight the Foxes’ recent resurgence.

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action with a trip to West Ham on Wednesday night, while Leicester will make the journey to Goodison Park to take on Everton.

