Michael Owen states his prediction for Leicester City v Chelsea FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is predicting that Chelsea FC will beat Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-final at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues will be looking to record their third successive win in all competitions since returning to competitive action following the suspension of football in England due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chelsea FC were 2-1 winners against Aston Villa at Villa Park last weekend thanks to goals from Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud in the second half of the Premier League clash.

Frank Lampard’s men inadvertently helped crown Liverpool FC as the new Premier League champions on Thursday night thanks to their 2-1 victory over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Pulisic and Willian secured three points to restore their five-point cushion over Manchester United in the race to secure a spot in the Champions League next term.

Leicester, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw with Watford last weekend before the Foxes played out a goalless draw with Brighton at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Foxes’ lead over Chelsea FC has been reduced to a point following their winless return to Premier League action.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to continue their excellent run with a victory over Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday afternoon.

“Leicester City were given a stern test by Championship side Birmingham City at the King Power Stadium before eventually running out 1-0 winners, while Chelsea were comfortable 2-0 winners over Liverpool in their fifth-round tie,” Owen told BetVictor.

“I have been impressed with both of these teams so far this season. Brendan Rogers has got Leicester playing really well and he is getting absolutely everything out of the team.

“The Foxes are enjoying their best season since winning the title in 2015-16 and they already look to have secured their spot in next year’s Champions League, while Chelsea look favourites in their battle for fourth.

“Chelsea’s ambitions were surely restricted with the transfer embargo in place so, if they could secure Champions League qualification and a Wembley appearance, it would definitely be seen as a decent season for them.

“Chelsea have only recorded one win against Leicester in the last six meetings and that victory came in the FA Cup.

“The sides met at the King Power Stadium at the same stage of the competition in 2018 and Chelsea ran out 2-1 winners after extra time. I’m predicting the same result this weekend; a 2-1 away win for Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.”

Chelsea FC played out a 1-1 draw with Leicester at Stamford Bridge back in August before the Blues earned a 2-2 draw with Brendan Rodgers’ side in the reverse fixture at the King Power Stadium in February.

Leicester have beaten Wigan Athletic, Brentford and Birmingham City to reach the last eight, while Chelsea FC had a tough fifth-round meeting with Liverpool FC to reach the quarter-final after disposing of Nottingham Forest and Hull City in the early rounds.

