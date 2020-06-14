Jamie Carragher questions Liverpool FC over Timo Werner situation

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has suggested that Liverpool FC would have been likely to sign Timo Werner this summer were it not for the coronavirus pandemic.

The Reds have been strongly linked with a move to sign the 24-year-old German over the last few months but it now appears that Chelsea FC have beaten the Reds to his signature.

Chelsea FC are widely reported to have already agreed a deal to sign the RB Leipzig forward this summer as Frank Lampard looks to add to his squad ahead of next season.

Werner has been in superb form for RB Leizpig so far this season, scoring 25 goals and making eight assists in 31 Bundesliga games for the German side.

Now, Liverpool FC legend Carragher has admitted that he thinks that the Reds would have ended up signing Werner this summer were it not for the Covid-19 situation.

“Without the pandemic, I’m sure Liverpool would have signed Werner,” said Carragher, speaking in an interview with Goal.

“Everyone knows that Liverpool’s front three are as good as anything in the world right now, but Werner would have played a lot of games next season.

“There were suggestions that he was unsure over a move to Liverpool because he might not play every week, but look at what is coming up next season and it highlights why it would have been very difficult for Klopp to convince him to come and assure him that he would play a lot of matches.

“There was due to be an Olympics this summer and Mo Salah was due to play in that, which would have meant he missed the start of next season.

“After that, Salah and Mane are due to play in the African Cup of Nations next February, which means Liverpool will need back-up players to play for long periods. That is before you throw in squad rotation and injuries.

“So there would have been opportunities for Timo Werner to play in the first team in a regular basis. He could have started 10 or 12 games guaranteed and you are talking about 25 or 30 games overall with everything I have mentioned.

“With the Olympics not happening this summer, doubts over whether the African Cup of Nations will go ahead and the financial hit Liverpool have taken due to the pandemic, the decision was made not to sign Werner, but I would like to have seen them push through with the deal. It clearly looked like the player wanted to come to Liverpool.”

Liverpool FC are currently on the brink of winning their first-ever Premier League title, with the Reds currently two wins away from clinching the trophy.

The Reds will return to Premier League action with a behind-closed-doors game against Merseyside rivals Everton at Goodison Park this weekend.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip