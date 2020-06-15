Jamie Carragher makes honest admission about Liverpool FC next season

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has suggested that Liverpool FC may struggle to be able to defend their Premier League title next season if the campaign is played behind closed doors.

The Reds are currently on the brink of winning their first-ever Premier League title, with Jurgen Klopp’s men needing just two more wins to secure their status as champions.

The Premier League is set to return behind closed doors this week, with Liverpool FC preparing for a trip to Goodison Park to take on Merseyside rivals Everton.

The season has been on hold since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it remains to be seen at what point it will be considered safe for fans to return to stadiums to watch games.

Carragher believes that Liverpool FC could be hampered by playing in front of an empty Anfield because the home crowd is so important to the Reds’ performances.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Carragher said: “I don’t think they [Liverpool] will be impacted more than anyone [else] because they’re one of the best teams so they’ll still get a lot of really good results, I’d imagine.

“If you’d said to me it had happened last season and Man City and Liverpool were neck-and-neck with nine games to go, I’d strongly fancy Man City because I think they’d cope a lot better in this situation that we’re in right now.

“I do think the Anfield crowd creates a huge impact, I think Klopp’s football is slightly different to Guardiola’s, a lot of that is using the energy of the crowd, the energy of the team, the intensity. Whereas I think it’s a lot more of a technical game with Pep as well.

“So I actually think it probably will be suited to Man City but I don’t think it will impact Liverpool more than any other club. Because clubs at the bottom, there will be someone who only wins one game or two of the next nine. I don’t think that will be Liverpool.

“But don’t get me wrong, I’d probably have serious doubts about Liverpool winning the league if this situation happened the whole of next season because the Anfield factor plays a huge part in the success of Liverpool, not just Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool but Liverpool going back to the year dot.”

Liverpool FC were dumped out of both the FA Cup and the Champions League just before the season was put on hold back in March.

The Reds have won all but two of their Premier League games this season, in what has been a sensational domestic campaign by Jurgen Klopp’s men.

